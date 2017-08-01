Resident Evil: Revelations 1 and 2 Coming to Switch - News

Capcom announced Resident Evil: Revelations and Resident Evil: Revelations 2 are coming to the Nintendo Switch in late 2017. No other details were provided.

Resident Evil: Revelations first launched for the Nintendo 3DS, followed by the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii U and Windows PC. It will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on August 29. Resident Evil: Revelations 2 is currently available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation Vita, and Windows PC.

