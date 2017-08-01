Resident Evil: Revelations 1 and 2 Coming to Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 6 hours ago / 1,828 Views
Capcom announced Resident Evil: Revelations and Resident Evil: Revelations 2 are coming to the Nintendo Switch in late 2017. No other details were provided.
Resident Evil: Revelations first launched for the Nintendo 3DS, followed by the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii U and Windows PC. It will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on August 29. Resident Evil: Revelations 2 is currently available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation Vita, and Windows PC.
but never Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil 2 Remake for Switch, i think.
There was other details announced! At retail across North America you will find these two games as a combo pack dubbed Resident Evil Revelations Collection, which includes one cartridge with Revelations as well as a digital download voucher for Revelations 2 for $39.99. Both games will be available as individual digital downloads at $19.99 each.
What exactly happened to the team that made them original Revelations and why are you not having them make a new game in a similar style is the question? The game must have done well and is well regarded in the company or they would not keep porting it so much. Why not just make s new game like that? The Revelations sequel you game us was hampered by their team up nonsense and episodic money grab.
I wonder how much Capcom will charge for these lol
