Resident Evil: Revelations Gets PS4, Xbox One Trailer - News

Capcom has released the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One trailer for the upcoming survival horror game, Resident Evil: Revelations.

Resident Evil: Revelations will launch in North America and Europe for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on August 29 for $19.99.

