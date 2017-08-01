Action RPG Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption Coming West in 2018 - News

/ 1,803 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Another Indie Studio will publish the action RPG Sinner: Sacrifice for Redemption in North America and Europe for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in Q2 2018.





Here is an overview of the game:

Adam, a fallen soldier on a quest to save his soul, will face eight abhorrent bosses, the first seven each based on one of the deadly sins. Before each clash, Adam must make a sacrifice to enter combat and choose a stat to level down. Each fight will be tougher than the last and force players to carefully choose their actions in battle, aided by a variety of unlockable weapons.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles