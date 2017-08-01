Agents of Mayhem Carnage a Trois Trailer Released - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Deep Silver and Volition have released a new trailer for Agents of Mayhem called Carnage a Trois.

The Carnage a Trois has the following agents:

Braddock – Ex-US Army Drill Sergeant and master tactician Braddock comes from a long line of military lifers. Nobody knows the LEGION grunts better than Braddock; she trained most of them before they were recruited away by LEGION. This discovery led Braddock to leave the beloved Corps and join MAYHEM, where she uses her trademark cigar to mark the target for laser mortar strikes that obliterate her enemies.

Yeti – An elite Russian soldier who took part in a super-secret "cold-warrior" program designed to create super soldiers to fight the threat of LEGION. Most were driven mad, but Yeti survived, escaped and joined MAYHEM. Saints Row fans will recognize Yeti's stature and intelligence; he was formerly Oleg.

Daisy – Everyone's favorite roller derby girl. Bold and brash with no filter, Daisy is one of the best heavy weapons experts around. She's a tough anchor for any squad with quick movements, thanks to her derby-fueled finesse and powered skates. She uses her massive minigun to spray the battlefield, killing everything in sight.

Agents of Mayhem will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on August 15 in North America and August 18 in Europe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

