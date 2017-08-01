Yo-kai Watch 2: Psychic Specters Western Release Date Announced - News

Nintendo announced Yo-kai Watch 2: Psychic Specters will launch for the Nintendo 3DS in North America and Europe on September 29.

Here is an overview of the game:

Get ready for the ultimate journey into the mysterious and mischievous world of the Yo-kai in Yo-kai Watch 2: Psychic Specters, only for Nintendo 3DS family systems! Providing the full Yo-kai Watch 2 game experience, but packed with new features and content, Yo-kai Watch 2: Psychic Specters offers a wealth of enjoyment, charm and mystery for both newcomers and existing Yo-kai fans alike. In addition to all of the content from both Yo-kai Watch 2: Bony Spirits and Yo-kai Watch 2: Fleshy Souls, Yo-kai Watch 2: Psychic Specters.

Features:

12 brand new quests, including one that delves into the origins of the mysterious Darknyan.

The chance to befriend 15 Wicked Yo-kai, who have previously only appeared as adversaries.

Exclusive dungeons for owners of Bony Spirits and Fleshy Souls – players with save data from one or both of the previous versions can access new dungeons to fight special bosses and befriend exclusive Yo-kai.

New locations to explore, including the fantastical Gera-Gera Resort.

An expanded version of the Yo-kai Watch Blasters local co-op mode, with powerful new bosses to defeat.

