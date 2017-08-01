Monster Hunter Stories Western Release Date Revealed - News

/ 1,672 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Nintendo announced Monster Hunter Stories will launch for the Nintendo 3DS in North America and Europe on September 8.

View the official trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Venture into monster nests to collect eggs and hatch a wide array of species with uniquely powerful skills. Form teams, battle alongside them, crush opponents with combo attacks, and ride into the sunset a champion. Need more muscle? Then mix and match genes to create monsters with more abilities! When a monster infected by the Black Blight attacks your remote village of riders, tragedy will thrust you into an exciting yet dangerous world, where you must bond with monsters on your adventure. As the story snakes along, you’ll encounter a wealth of side quests and hours of challenging turn-based battles where you must coordinate monster skills, rider skills and enemy attack patterns. The instinctive rock-paper-scissors combat system is a series first, a breath of fresh air for veterans and newcomers alike. It’s the perfect entry point into the popular Monster Hunter universe and a game unlike anything else in the series! You can even battle other players online, locally, or via the StreetPass feature!

Features:

A vast world filled with uniquely skilled monsters to hatch, ride, and fight beside.

Form a team of monsters and execute powerful combo attacks.

Every monster’s genes contain a unique set of skills and attributes. Channel genes from one to another to customize your own monster!

Varied side quests and challenging battles bolster hours of gameplay.

The first ever turn-based battles in Monster Hunter series history!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles