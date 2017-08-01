Final Fantasy XV 1.13 Update Out Now - News

Square Enix has released the 1.13 update for Final Fantasy XV. It adds in new quests, armor, and more.

Read the complete patch notes below:

New quest(s) have been added to Meldacio Hunter HQ (after Chapter 8).

A new ally cooperation system called “Rush Link” has been added.

The “Magitek Armor” invincibility suits have been added.

The limited time content “Moogle Chocobo Carnival” has been reopened.

Various bugs have been fixed.

Save data from this version cannot be used with save data from an old version.

If you overwrite save data from the old version with save data of this version, it can no longer be used in the old version.

Final Fantasy XV is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

