PS4 Exclusive Sinner Off Screen Gameplay Video Released

posted 7 hours ago

Darkstar Games announced during Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia’s ChinaJoy 2017 press conference Sinner for the PlayStation 4.

Now that ChinaJoy is open to the public the first gameplay footage has surfaced on YouTube. View it below:





Sinner has only been confirmed for China.



