Check Out 16 Minutes of Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Gameplay - News

posted 7 hours ago

Animation-Comic-Game Hong Kong 2017 has released a 16 minute gameplay video of Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in early 2018.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

