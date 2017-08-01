This Week's Deals With Gold - Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare & Ghosts - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 7 hours ago / 2,248 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through August 7 at 6am EDT / 3am PDT.
Xbox One Deals
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Alien Rage*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare*
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare*
|Games On Demand
|60%
|DWG
|Call of Duty: Ghosts*
|Games On Demand
|60%
|DWG
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2*
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3*
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle*
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|Dogfight 1942*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Enemy Front*
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Forza Horizon 2*
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|NBA 2K17*
|Games On Demand
|67%
|DWG
|TEKKEN 6
|Games On Demand
|67%
|Spotlight
|TEKKEN Tag Tournament 2
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Spotlight
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
