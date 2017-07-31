Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Spends 4th Week Atop UK Charts

by William D'Angelo, posted 8 hours ago / 3,032 Views

Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy has spent a fourth week at the top of the UK charts, according to Chart-Track for the week ending July 29. Sales for the game decreased 28 percent week-on-week. 

Splatoon 2 remained in second place, as sales fell 56 percent. Grand Theft Auto V continues to sell well as it remains in third place. Three Bethesda titles claimed the next three spots - Fallout 4Doom and Dishonored 2.

 

Miitopia debuted in seventh place, while Hey! Pikmin, which released on the same day as the New 2DS XL, debuted in 29 place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

1. Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy
2. Splatoon 2 
3. Grand Theft Auto V 
4. Fallout 4
5. Doom
6. Dishonored 2 
7. Miitopia 
8. Rugby League Live 4 
9. FIFA 17 
10. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands 

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


Qwark
Qwark (7 hours ago)

Crash is still doing great it was smart of Sony to keep this game at least as a timed exclusive.

Ggordon
Ggordon (5 hours ago)

Gta v is unstoppable

VAMatt
VAMatt (1 hour ago)

Yeah. It still amazes me every time I see a list of top sellers. GTA V is always there. Always.

xl-klaudkil
xl-klaudkil (7 hours ago)

Wauw that's insane!

Bristow9091
Bristow9091 (6 hours ago)

Oh man, you totally missed your chance to use "N.Sane"! :P

Errorist76
Errorist76 (52 minutes ago)

OogaBooga!

VAMatt
VAMatt (1 hour ago)

N Sane is an excellent game. Well worth the money. Crash was great 25 years ago, and the games hold up quite well, apparently.

Ka-pi96
Ka-pi96 (34 minutes ago)

Apparently? Hurry up and buy them and see for yourself! ;)

boypita
boypita (7 hours ago)

Pikmin at 29 D:

