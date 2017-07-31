Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Spends 4th Week Atop UK Charts - News

Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy has spent a fourth week at the top of the UK charts, according to Chart-Track for the week ending July 29. Sales for the game decreased 28 percent week-on-week.

Splatoon 2 remained in second place, as sales fell 56 percent. Grand Theft Auto V continues to sell well as it remains in third place. Three Bethesda titles claimed the next three spots - Fallout 4, Doom and Dishonored 2.

Miitopia debuted in seventh place, while Hey! Pikmin, which released on the same day as the New 2DS XL, debuted in 29 place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined sales) for the week:

1. Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy

2. Splatoon 2

3. Grand Theft Auto V

4. Fallout 4

5. Doom

6. Dishonored 2

7. Miitopia

8. Rugby League Live 4

9. FIFA 17

10. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

