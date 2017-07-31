Dragon Quest XI Coming to the West in 2018 - News

posted 8 hours ago

Square Enix announced Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age will be coming to North America and Europe in 2018.

View a message from the developers below:

The game is currently available in Japan for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo 3DS, with a Switch port later this year. The platforms for the west have not been announced.

