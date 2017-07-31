Pokémon GO Europe Events Delayed Until the Fall - News

Niantic announced it has delayed the upcoming Pokémon GO events in Europe for August 5 (Copenhagen and Prague) and August 12 (Stockholm and Amsterdam) until a later date in the fall to ensure the best possible gameplay experience.

No other scheduled events are affected. This includes the one on August 14 (Yokohama, Japan) and September 16 (France, Spain, and Germany).

"We apologize for any inconvenience and hope you understand that our priority is to ensure a great experience for Pokémon GO Trainers in Europe and around the world," said the developer in a blog post.

"As a special surprise, we understand that some Pokémon that are rarely seen in Europe will be appearing soon in certain European cities for a brief time. Keep your eyes peeled!"

