Final Fantasy XV Regalia Coming to Forza Horizon 3 - News

The Regalia vehicle from Final Fantasy XV will be made available in Forza Horizon 3.

The vehicle will be a free download to anyone who has played Forza Horizon 3 on the Xbox One or Windows 10 PC and Final Fantasy XV on the Xbox One by August 1. A download code will be sent via Xbox Live messaging.

Forza Horizon 3 is currently available on the Xbox One and Windows 10 PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

