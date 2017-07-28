PlayStation Plus Price Hike in Europe and Australia in August - News

/ 2,282 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sony announced it will be increasing the price of PlayStation Plus subscription in Europe and Australia starting Thursday, August 31 at midnight BST.

In the UK, the annual membership is increasing from £39.99 to £49.99. The three month from £14.99 to £19.99, and the single month from £5.99 to £6.99.





In the rest of Europe, the annual subscription is increasing from €49.99 to €59.99, €19.99 to €24.99 for three months and €6.99 to €7.99 for one month.

In Australia, the price is increasing from AU$69.95 to AU$79.95 for one year, AU$27.95 to AU$33.95 for three months and AU$9.95 to AU$10.95 for one month.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles