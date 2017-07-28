Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age Coming to the West in 2018 - NewsSalvatore Fidanza, posted 7 hours ago / 1,903 Views
The official Dragon Quest Twitter account has confirmed that Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age will release in the West in 2018.
Yuji Horii, famed game designer of the Dragon Quest series, makes an appearance with a swarm of Slimes in tow to share some exciting news! pic.twitter.com/ytHpJyozkd— Dragon Quest (@DragonQuest) July 28, 2017
No mention of platforms was given, but the game releases in Japan on both the Nintendo 3DS and PlayStation 4 tomorrow, with a Switch version to follow at a later date.
Square Enix has also confirmed that more details on the Western version will be revealed this fall.
More Articles
Japanese Tv Spot https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3eWWy7fQi7E
After "Persona 5 and Ni No Kuni 2" the next big JRPG-Masterpiece, yeees !! Also "Kingdom Hearts 3" appears 2018 on PS4. Japanese players say that the PS4 version of Dragon Quest 11 has bigger and more beautiful worlds. In addition, the details and monsters are so gorgeous : ) Good times for us & great News. DQXI is awesome!
YES!!!!!!!
3 Comments