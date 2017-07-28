Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age Coming to the West in 2018 - News

posted 7 hours ago

The official Dragon Quest Twitter account has confirmed that Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age will release in the West in 2018.

Yuji Horii, famed game designer of the Dragon Quest series, makes an appearance with a swarm of Slimes in tow to share some exciting news! pic.twitter.com/ytHpJyozkd — Dragon Quest (@DragonQuest) July 28, 2017

No mention of platforms was given, but the game releases in Japan on both the Nintendo 3DS and PlayStation 4 tomorrow, with a Switch version to follow at a later date.

Square Enix has also confirmed that more details on the Western version will be revealed this fall.

