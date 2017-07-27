Night Trap: 25th Anniversary Edition for PS4, PC Release Date Revealed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 8 hours ago / 3,929 Views
Developer Screaming Villains announced Night Trap: 25th Anniversary Edition will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam on August 15.
View the release date trailer below:
View the Scene of the Crime trailer below:
The game is also "coming soon" to the Xbox One.
I never got to play this game but always found it amusing... It's funny to think such a crummy game would play a part in the formation of the ESRB... RIP Dana Plato...
Yep, I remember this game coming out on Sega CD back in those days. Didn't buy it nor did I buy the Sega CD. I did own a Genesis, but I knew Sega CD would bomb. It was just a fad....
At least it gave us Sonic CD and the Lunar games, so it did have some redeeming value.
2 Comments