Night Trap: 25th Anniversary Edition for PS4, PC Release Date Revealed - News

/ 3,929 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Developer Screaming Villains announced Night Trap: 25th Anniversary Edition will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam on August 15.

View the release date trailer below:





View the Scene of the Crime trailer below:





The game is also "coming soon" to the Xbox One.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles