Wolfenstein II Season Pass Announced

Bethesda Softworks and MachineGames have announced a Season Pass for Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.
Here is an overview of the Season Pass:
The time has come to once again refresh the tree of liberty with the blood of patriots and tyrants. Nazis have overrun the world, and while BJ Blazkowicz is busy igniting a new revolution in America, other freedom fighters are waging war on their own fronts. Soon you can step into the brave soles of a former football player, an assassin and an Army captain, and battle to restore the soul of America in Wolfenstein II: The Freedom Chronicles. Starring a trio of larger-than-life heroes, The Freedom Chronicles includes three DLC packs:
- The Adventures of Gunslinger Joe – As former professional quarterback Joseph Stallion, smash through Nazi hordes from the ruins of Chicago to the vastness of space!
- The Diaries of Agent Silent Death – As ex-OSS agent and assassin Jessica Valiant, infiltrate Nazi bunkers in California and discover the secrets of Operation San Andreas!
- The Amazing Deeds of Captain Wilkins – As the US Army’s renowned hero Captain Gerald Wilkins, embark on a mission to Nazi-controlled Alaska to dismantle Operation Black Sun!
All three DLC packs are available in The Freedom Chronicles Season Pass, which you can purchase now for $24.99 (US) / £17.99 (UK) / $34.95 (AUS). We’ll have more info soon, including release dates and additional gameplay details.
The Freedom Chronicles: Episode Zero
Of course, every great revolution has to start somewhere. And when it comes to the heroes of The Freedom Chronicles, it all begins in Episode Zero.
Episode Zero introduces you to Joseph Stallion, Jessica Valiant and Gerald Wilkins as they fight for freedom in the American Territories. Blast your way through Nazis using unique abilities and an arsenal of guns in this opening DLC mission.
Episode Zero is available as a special bonus for anyone who pre-orders Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. Pre-order today to fight the Nazis on all fronts in The Freedom Chronicles: Episode Zero!
(Note: Episode Zero is also available in the Season Pass.)
Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack
Coming to North America this August, Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack bundles together Wolfenstein: The New Order and Wolfenstein: The Old Blood. Not only is this a great opportunity to play both the critically acclaimed first game and the fan-favorite standalone prequel for just $29.99, but the Two-Pack also includes a mail-in rebate for $10 off the price of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.
Wolfenstein: The Two-Pack will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on August 22, 2017, exclusively sold at North American retailers.
Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 27.
I liked how the first game did it, with a standalone expansion released afterwards... not a fan of season passes to be honest, although I guess it depends on the game and what they offer.
Season pass? F*ck off. come on, the game's not even out yet.
Welcome to 2017. All the big publishers announce season passes before release these days.
It doesn't make it right. Some games are starting to ditch the season pass(the game is on the tip of my tongue). I don't support this kind of business practice.
While it's not exactly the best practice, it's far from the worst. The ability to preorder season passes doesn't really hurt anybody, those who can afford it and like to preorder stuff do, and those that can't afford it or don't like to preorder stuff don't. It's not so bad in this case at all. None of those DLC's sound like they contain content cut from the main game, seeing as each one has a different playable character and a different setting from both the main game and each other. Personally I won't be preordering the season pass, I'll probably be waiting for the season pass to go on sale later on.
Just because it isn't the worst practice ever doesn't mean it isn't bad.
You think they're going to sit around waiting until the last minute to decide if they're going to make DLC or not?
No, I think they should plan for DLC after the game release, or, here's an idea, instead of planning a bunch of DLC like a robot in a lab, make up unique ideas before the game release, develop it, and then release that by itself. BRILLIANT I KNOW!
That two pack for the first Wolfenstein looks nice, since I never played them!Might make me grab the game eventually.
Looks like the season pass is all single player DLC? Thats perfect - exactly how season passes should be done!
