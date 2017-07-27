Splatoon 2 Update 1.1.2 Out Now - News

/ 4,103 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Nintendo has released the 1.1.2 update for the Nintendo Switch game, Splatoon 2.

Here is the complete change log:

An occasionally occurring issue allowed players to receive gear from the SplatNet Gear Shop with an unintended combination of gear abilities. The combination of abilities for this type of gear has been changed to match those of gear available for purchase in the Inkopolis Square shops.

Fixed an issue that prevented ranking information from displaying properly when viewing “Past Records” for League Battle.

Adjusted the number of points required to fill the special gauge for the following weapons:

Weapon Before ⇒ After Splat Dualies 180 ⇒ 170 Hero Dualie Replicas 180 ⇒ 170 Enperry Splat Dualies 180 ⇒ 170 Tentatek Splattershot 190 ⇒ 210 N-ZAP ’85 180 ⇒ 200 .96 Gal 180 ⇒ 210 Slosher 180 ⇒ 190 Hero Slosher Replica 180 ⇒ 190 Tri-Slosher 180 ⇒ 210 Mini Splatling 180 ⇒ 190

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles