The Sims 4 Confirmed for PS4 and Xbox One - News

/ 234 Views

by, posted 25 minutes ago

Following a leak earlier this week, Electronic Arts has confirmed The Sims 4 is coming to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on November 17.

View the official trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

From creating unique Sims and building amazing homes to developing Sim’s relationships and pursuing careers, The Sims 4 delivers the same emotional connection our PC players cherish to a new wave of console players. Fans will enjoy being empowered to create and control people in a vibrant virtual world as they experience life’s unpredictable, entertaining moments along the way. “The addition of a console-version of The Sims 4 has been long-awaited by fans and newcomers alike, and we at Maxis are beyond excited to bring The Sims to new platforms,” said Executive Producer, Lyndsay Pearson. “The game delivers a beautiful The Sims experience on console and comes packed with tons of the fan-favorite content, so players can look forward to the unique gameplay, self-expression, and fun that have come to be tentpoles of The Sims brand. The possibilities to play with life are as endless as the players’ creativity.” As with The Sims 4 on PC, console players can experience and test life’s limits in a world where there are no rules. Fans will have the power to create unique Sims, customizing everything from their hair color and style to their fashion choices and life aspirations. With the room-based Build Mode, players can design and pick décor, effortlessly building their dream home. In the mood to explore? Sims can check out the various neighborhoods and dynamic venues the world offers. The Sims 4 on console gives players the unique gameplay the PC base game has to offer, plus many of the additional content updates added to The Sims 4 post-launch. After the console game launches, fans can also look forward to periodic game updates and extra content releases.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles