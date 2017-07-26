Persona 5 Tops 1.8 Million Units Shipped Worldwide - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 6 hours ago / 2,373 Views
Sega’s Toshihiro Nagoshi announced during the latest Sega Nama broadcast that worldwide shipments for Persona 5 have topped 1.8 million.
Persona 5 is currently available for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3.
Thanks Gematsu.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Bringing back creativity with nearly 2 million sales!
And it hasn't even had a price cut yet, still $60 afaik. After a drop to $40 and eventually $20 I could see it eventually selling over 3m.
This is big news for Persona, SMT, and Atlus as a whole.
I'm glad that Sega is letting Atlus do their thing and not micromanage the studio. That was my biggest fear when Sega bought them.
- 0
Well deserved sales! And people said it would not sell lile this due yo being niche.
Incredible sales!Well deserved for one of the best game of the PS4!
niche no more
Well deserved sales! And people said it would not sell lile this due yo being niche.
I dont get the appeal for turn based games.Rarely do i enjoy them
Theres a level of strategy and planning to them thats enjoyable and they usually have great stories.
- +2
8 Comments