PS4 vs Xbox One vs Wii U Japan Lifetime Sales – May 2017 Update - Sales

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘PS4 vs Xbox One vs Wii U Japan’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime sales of the 8th generation of home consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Wii U.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Wii U in Japan for May 2017 shows how the PlayStation 4 has caught up with the Wii U over the last couple of years and is now more than 1.44 million units ahead.

The PlayStation 4 has sold 4.76 million units lifetime, the Wii U 3.32 million units, and the Xbox One 79,577 units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 has a 58 percent market share, the Wii U sits at 41 percent, and the Xbox One just one percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 4,757,577

Wii U Total Sales: 3,322,323

Xbox One Total Sales: 79,577

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago the Xbox One is. The PlayStation 4 is down 8,369 units, the Wii U is down 18,062 units, and the Xbox One is up 630 units.

Looking at market share for the month, the PlayStation 4 managed to achieve 98 percent. The Wii U accounted for one percent of the consoles sold, and the Xbox One accounted for one percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 81,769

Wii U Monthly Sales: 958

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 954

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

