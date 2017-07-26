Switch Sales Top 4.7 Million Units, 3DS Sales Top 67.1 Million Units - News

Nintendo announced worldwide Nintendo Switch sales have topped 4.70 million units as of June 30. Software sales for the console are at 13.60 million units.

The company also revealed sales for the Nintendo 3DS have surpassed 67.08 million units. Software sales for the handheld are at 335.10 million units. Sales for the Wii U are at 13.56 million units, while software for the console has sold 99.97 million units.

Here is a list of the best-selling Nintendo Switch titles:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 3.92 million

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 3.54 million

1-2-Switch – 1.22 million

Arms – 1.18 million

