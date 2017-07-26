Splatoon 2 Debuts at the Top of the Japanese Charts - News

/ 828 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Splatoon 2 (NS) debuted at the top of the Japanese charts, according to Media Create for the week ending July 23. The game sold 648,085 units.

Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and The Millionaires’ Conspiracy (3DS) debuted in second with sales of 70,867 units.

The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales of 98,999 units. The 3DS sold 34,145 units, the PS4 sold 30,878 units, and the PlayStation Vita sold 4,545 units. The Wii U sold 176 units, the PS3 sold 142 units and the Xbox One sold 77 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 648,085 (New) [3DS] Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and The Millionaires’ Conspiracy (Level-5, 07/20/17) – 70,867 (New) [3DS] Hey! Pikmin (Nintendo, 07/13/17) – 21,628 (87,494) [3DS] Sumikko Gurashi: Koko, Doko Nan Desu? (Nippon Columbia, 07/20/17) – 20,883 (New) [PS4] Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (Square Enix, 07/13/17) – 19,049 (119,813) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 12,980 (588,028) [NSW] Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star (Limited Edition Included) (Marvelous, 07/20/17) – 10,247 (New) [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 7,984 (177,987) [PS4] Gundam Versus (Limited Edition Included) (Bandai Namco, 07/06/17) – 6,665 (143,844) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5,989 (543,016) [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Pokemon Moon (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 5,276 (3,295,102) [PS4] Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st] (Arc System Works, 07/20/17) – 5,013 (New) [3DS] Ever Oasis (Nintendo, 07/13/17) – 4,511 (18,835) [3DS] Monster Hunter XX (Capcom, 03/16/17) – 3,354 (1,546,392) [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition (SIE, 03/19/15) – 3,331 (1,180,284) [NSW] Cars 3: Driven to Win (Warner Bros., 07/20/17) – 3,220 (New) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 3,201 (205,098) [PSV] World Election (Limited Edition Included) (GN Software, 07/20/17) – 3,017 (New) [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (Low Price Version) (Take-Two, 10/08/15) – 2,792 (366,844) [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2,636 (233,737)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles