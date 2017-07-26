PlayStation Plus Games for August Announced - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 2 hours ago / 933 Views
Sony on the PlayStation Blog have revealed the PlayStation Plus games for August. Two PlayStation 4 titles, two PlayStation 3 titles and two PlayStation Vita titles (one with crossbuy with PS4) will be available for free to download.
The free PlayStation Plus games for the month are:
- Just Cause 3, PS4
- Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry, PS4
- Super Motherload, PS3
- Snakeball, PS3
- Downwell, PS Vita (crossbuy with PS4)
- Level 22, PS Vita
Nice month. Been wanting to play Just Cause 3, AC Freedom Cry, and Downwell for awhile now.
lol wut? Freedom Cry got its own stand alone release? It's only 3-4 hours long. Just Cause 3 is a nice one though.
Well nice great games but i already got both of them on steam so ill wait for sept
Just cause 3, neat. Not sure I know the other game.
