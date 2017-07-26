Penguin Wars Remake Screenshots Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 2 hours ago / 705 Views
Famitsu has released the first screenshots of the Penguin Wars remake.
Check them out below:
Penguin Wars will launch for the Switch in Japan this fall.
Wow, definitely an improvement over the old game, and from the gameplay I've seen of this game (although I feel like it could be a Mario Party mini game) looks fun, might get this if it's not priced unjustifiably high.
