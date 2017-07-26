Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Gets Strawberry Milkshake Trailer - News

/ 763 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Bethesda Games and MachineGames have released a new gameplay Trailer for Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus called Strawberry Milkshake.

View it below:





Here is an overview of the trailer:

Mmm, the strawberry milkshake. A delicious summer treat so refreshing, it’s considered to be a “favorite American thing” to one particular Nazi Kommandant, who decided to pick one up at a local diner in Roswell, New Mexico. Unfortunately, BJ Blazkowicz just happens to be at that same diner, leading to a very tense encounter.



Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on October 27.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles