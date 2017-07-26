Fast-Paced Virtual Sport Game Sparc Launches for PSVR on August 29 - News

CCP Games announced the fast-paced virtual reality sport game, Sparc, will launch for the PlayStation VR on August 29.

Here is an overview of the game:

Sparc is a virtual sport – a unique full-body experience only possible in virtual reality, where your VR equipment is your sports gear. The game play is fast-paced and physical. Players use their two PlayStation Move motion controllers to throw projectiles across the court at their opponent*, while also dodging, blocking or deflecting incoming shots. *Always wear your wrist straps**. **Seriously, put them on. Your television will thank you.

