Etrian Odyssey V Launch Edition Details Released - News

Atlus announced what will come in the launch edition of Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth.

Here is the list of items:

24-Page Art Book – Beautiful character art and concept sketches by the illustrious Yuji Himukai cover the pages of this magnificent art book. The unique explorers that will fill up your party are a wonder to behold.

– Beautiful character art and concept sketches by the illustrious Yuji Himukai cover the pages of this magnificent art book. The unique explorers that will fill up your party are a wonder to behold. Six-Track Music CD – A grand journey is utterly droll without music, so get into the adventuring mindset with an enchanting soundtrack crafted by long-time series composer Yuzo Koshiro.

– A grand journey is utterly droll without music, so get into the adventuring mindset with an Outer Box – The Yggdrasil and eager adventurers adorn this colorful out box which protects the precious treasures it holds within.

View the Dragoon Class trailer below:

Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth is available now in Japan and will launch in North America and Europe this fall.

