Graceful Explosion Machine for PS4 and Steam Released Date Announced - News

/ 896 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Vertex Pop announced the side-scrolling arcade shooter Graceful Explosion Machine will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam on August 8.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Skillfully pilot the Graceful Explosion Machine, a fighter ship armed with a ludicrously overpowered quad-weapon array! Lost in deep space, you’ll shoot, dash and combo your way through jewel-hued uncharted planets, fighting an alien armada to find a way home. The GEM fighter is the most advanced single pilot fighter in the galaxy, offering precise controls, nimble movement, and devastating firepower.

Features:

Blisteringly intense side-scrolling arcade shooter.

Devastatingly powerful quad-weapon array – four unique and dynamic weapons.

Survive an alien onslaught in 30+ levels across four distinct planets.

Gorgeous visuals bursting with vibrant colors, and bold geometric design.

Hypnotic synthesizer-driven soundtrack.

Extensive statistics and rankings encourages replayability to perfect the combo system.

Compete in Score Attack mode: a finely-tuned experience for racking up big scores!

Graceful Explosion Machine launched for the Nintendo Switch in April.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles