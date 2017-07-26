Check Out Dynasty Warriors 9 ChinaJoy 2017 Gameplay - News

Koei Tecmo during Sony’s ChinaJoy 2017 press conference showcased six minutes of Dynasty Warriors 9 gameplay.

View it below:





Dynasty Warriors 9 will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan. Platforms for North America and Europe have not been announced yet.



