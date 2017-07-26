Monkey King: Hero Is Back The Game Announced for PS4 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia, October Media, and Oasis Games have announced Sony’s ChinaJoy 2017 press conference Monkey King: Hero Is Back The Game for the PlayStation 4.

The game is based on the 2015 animated movie of the same name is in development by Sony Interactive Entertainment and Hexa Drive. Oasis Games will distribute the game worldwide.

