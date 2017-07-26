4 New PSVR Games Coming West - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia announced many new PlayStation VR games at its ChinaJoy 2017 press conference. Four of the games have been confirmed for a release in North America and Europe.

The four games are Stifled, The Walker, Kill X, and Legion Commander.

Here is an overview of the four games:

Stifled Taking on the role of a character who is battling the eerie consequences of a tragic event which has darkened his world. But this is no ordinary horror game. The twist is that making noise is the only way you can see the environment around you. This immerses the player in the world and encourages tactical sound play using echolocation to reveal your surroundings. Thanks to the headset’s built-in mic, you can use your voice to help illuminate the way, as well as interact with items you find. As you progress through the game, you’ll discover the importance of strategic gameplay as the sounds you make not only help you to navigate, they could also alert lurking enemies to your presence; it’s an audio awakening in which enemies hear your fear. The Walker From Chinese developer Haymaker comes The Walker, a fantasy combat tale that plays out in virtual reality. You are the distant descendant of an ancient family, whose mystical mix of swordsmanship and sorcery hasn’t diminished through the ages – which is just as well: the world needs saving from a demonic militia. You’ll need to uncover and master spells and charms to defeat these invaders, and infuse weapons with special powers. Set in historic Shanghai, the unique sights and sounds will envelop you as you battle between sweeping boss showdowns. Kill X Adding to China’s burgeoning reputation as a PS VR hotbed comes Kill X, from VIVA Games. A claustrophobic thriller set on a secret island, you’ll uncover horrifying experiments on human subjects by an organization determined to realize immortality, no matter the cost. As you veer between the past, present and future of these experiments and their after-effects, you’ll battle through swarms of the island’s unfortunate inhabitants. There are puzzles to be cracked and ever-more powerful weaponry to be found as you dig deeper into this heart-stopping mystery. Legion Commander In this real-time strategy game from ChangYou Games, you’ll select a commander and form an army, picking units with specialized attributes to steamroll the battlefield. You’ll also use special cards to cast spells on the battlefield, brought to life by PS VR. With three races — Orcs, Humans and Elves — pitched to fight against one another under the evil influence of an ancient demon you must find the right blend of skills to defeat enemy armies and restore harmony to the world.

