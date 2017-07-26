DJMAX Respect New Trailer Released - News

Neowiz Games has released a new trailer for DJMAX Respect. View the previously released trailers here.

View it below:

DJMAX Respect will launch for the PlayStation 4 on July 28 in Asia and in Japan this fall.

