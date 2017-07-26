Splatoon 2 Sold 670,955 Units in 3 Days in Japan - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 2 hours ago / 2,302 Views
Splatoon 2 sold 670,955 units in its first three days on sale in Japan, according to Famitsu. That is the biggest debut for a Nintendo Switch title in Japan, as well as the highest selling Switch game. The figure does not include digital sales on the Nintendo eShop.
To compare, the original Splatoon on the Wii U sold 156,610 units in its first four days on sale in Japan and has sold 1.51 million units to date.
Splatoon 2 helped push to date sales of the Switch hardware in Japan to 1.21 million units. The Switch was first released on March 3.
WOW. Only in Japan???
Including digital it's probably at 810k +
100,000 Switches too. It will drop off a lot week three though with the Switch base limited.
Not to surprising since nintendo has a huge following japan
I wonder how well a Splatoon mobile app would've done.
pretty good for sure, but nowhere near mario or pokes.
