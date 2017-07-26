Splatoon 2 Sold 670,955 Units in 3 Days in Japan - News

Splatoon 2 sold 670,955 units in its first three days on sale in Japan, according to Famitsu. That is the biggest debut for a Nintendo Switch title in Japan, as well as the highest selling Switch game. The figure does not include digital sales on the Nintendo eShop.

To compare, the original Splatoon on the Wii U sold 156,610 units in its first four days on sale in Japan and has sold 1.51 million units to date.

Splatoon 2 helped push to date sales of the Switch hardware in Japan to 1.21 million units. The Switch was first released on March 3.

