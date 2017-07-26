Dragon Ball FighterZ Closed Beta Starts September 16 - News

/ 2,691 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Bandai Namco announced the closed beta for Dragon Ball FighterZ will run from September 16 to 18.

Sign-ups for the closed beta, which was previously going to begin on July 26, will now start on August 22. The later date is to allow more players to participate. The background systems for the registration and selection process will be improved.





Dragon Ball FighterZ will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC in early 2018.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles