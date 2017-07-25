LawBreakers Open Beta Starts July 28 - News

/ 2,777 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Boss Key Productions announced the open beta for LawBreakers will run from July 28 at 7am PT / 10am ET / 4pm CEST to July 31 at 7am PT / 10am ET / 4pm CEST.

You can pre-download the open beta across the different regions and platforms over the next 24 hours.





PC players in North America can win a replica cosplay Aerator rifle, or an Nvidia 1080ti Graphics Card by playing three matches in the first four hours of the beta.

PlayStation 4 players can will a custom LawBreakers-themed PS4 console by sharing a screenshot of the game on Twitter and using the hashtags #SkilledAF and #LBBetaPS4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles