Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition Coming to Switch on September 12
Nintendo of America announced Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition is coming to the Nintendo Switch on September 12. A demo will be released later this summer.
Rayman Legends Definitive Edition surfs onto #NintendoSwitch on 9/12! A demo will be available later this summer. https://t.co/lR8VwmK2wk pic.twitter.com/zlYRDiOVYZ— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 25, 2017
Rayman Legends is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii U, PlayStation Vita, and Windows PC.
A port of a 4 year old game, possibly coming in at full AAA retail price? could sales of this be the worst disaster to ever happen around this date?
If Ultra Street Fighter II can sell over 150k in 3 weeks, I think this will do just fine.
I fear that Green098 is right on that account not something to be very happy about though.
Although I'm pretty sure that in the long run, it's better for us for it to do well, rather than do bad. These ports are companies dipping their toes in the water to see if their games can sell well on Switch. If they got poor sales, it could deter them from putting out more games on the platform. High sales for games that my not necessarily deserve them due to being late ports and low budget, still gives the upside of companies seeing how well their games are selling and then take the risk of putting out newer and more high quality content on the Switch.
A demo for a port why?
So they can sell you on the idea on buying the same game for the sake of portability.
- 0
