Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition Coming to Switch on September 12 - News

posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo of America announced Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition is coming to the Nintendo Switch on September 12. A demo will be released later this summer.

Rayman Legends Definitive Edition surfs onto #NintendoSwitch on 9/12! A demo will be available later this summer. https://t.co/lR8VwmK2wk pic.twitter.com/zlYRDiOVYZ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 25, 2017

Rayman Legends is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Wii U, PlayStation Vita, and Windows PC.

