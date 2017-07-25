The Sims 4 for Xbox One Leaked - News

by, posted 2 hours ago

The Sims 4 is coming to the Xbox One on November 17, according to a product page on the Microsoft Store.

No official announcement has been made by EA or Microsoft, so it is possible the listing could be a mistake.

The Sims 4 originally released for Windows PC in September 2014.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

