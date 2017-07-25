THQ Nordic Gamescom 2017 Lineup Revealed - News

THQ Nordic has announced its lineup of games it is bringing to Gamescom 2017 next month.





Here is the lineup of games:

Elex – The short breakdown: Journalists and players alike can look forward to playing a near-to-final version of Elex, the open world RPG from Piranha Bytes. Coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 17th.

– The short breakdown: Journalists and players alike can look forward to playing a near-to-final version of Elex, the open world RPG from Piranha Bytes. Coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 17th. Battle Chasers: Nightwar – Battle Chasers: Nightwar was nominated for the “Best RPG of E3” award and is shaping up nicely for its multi-platform release on October 3. For the first time, you can get your hands on the game on the Nintendo Switch.

– Battle Chasers: Nightwar was nominated for the “Best RPG of E3” award and is shaping up nicely for its multi-platform release on October 3. For the first time, you can get your hands on the game on the Nintendo Switch. SpellForce 3 – The multiplayer beta of SpellForce 3 is now running and has already seen thousands of players contributing providing valuable feedback to the development process. At Gamescom, the focus will be on SpellForce 3’s deep single-player campaign.

– The multiplayer beta of SpellForce 3 is now running and has already seen thousands of players contributing providing valuable feedback to the development process. At Gamescom, the focus will be on SpellForce 3’s deep single-player campaign. Aquanox: Deep Descent – First-person underwater shooter Aquanox: Deep Descent will show its campaign for the first time to journalists and players alike.

– First-person underwater shooter Aquanox: Deep Descent will show its campaign for the first time to journalists and players alike. The Guild 3 – For The Guild 3 you cannot only expect to see an improved version and advanced gameplay, but we will also have a surprise announcement to make.

– For The Guild 3 you cannot only expect to see an improved version and advanced gameplay, but we will also have a surprise announcement to make. Wreckfest – The recently announced cooperation with Bugbear Entertainment for Wreckfest allows the game to make a pit stop at gamescom where it will show off a raft of new content for upcoming updates.

THQ Nordic is also planning to announce two new games:

New Announcement #1 – The first new announcement is a brand new original IP. This open world RPG is set in a unique universe and will be a post-apocalyptic kung-fu fable.

– The first new announcement is a brand new original IP. This open world RPG is set in a unique universe and will be a post-apocalyptic kung-fu fable. New Announcement #2 – The second new announcement is a new instalment of a well-known, mysterious and horrific IP.

Gamescom 2017 runs from August 22 to 26.



