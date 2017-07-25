Lost Sphear Release Date Revealed - News

Square Enix announced the upcoming turn-based JRPG, Lost Sphear, will launch for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Windows PC via Steam on North America and Europe on January 23.





Here is some new information on the game via PlayStation Blog:

Sherra is a priestess who uses a traditional bow of similar range to Locke’s crossbow. However, while Locke uses crossbows and tinkers with mechanical crafting, Sherra specializes in heal magic and various bow-related abilities. Obaro is an elderly man who came back into existence upon the awakening of Kanata’s power. Contrary to the physical strengths of Kanata and his friends, Obaro specializes in unleashing powerful elemental magic, demolishing large enemy mobs. This last reveal is my favorite: the powerhouse armor you can acquire in the game known as the “Vulcosuit”! The Vulcosuit is mechanized armor gifted to the people from the ancients within the world of Lost Sphear. This armor serves a dual purpose as enhanced in-battle weaponry and tools you can use in certain map environments. Each piece of armor has its own unique capabilities, so make sure to search for all of them!

