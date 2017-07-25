Penguin Wars Remake Announced for Switch - News

The latest issue of Weekly Famitsu reveals a remake of Penguin Wars is in development for the Nintendo Switch. The game will launch in Japan this fall.

Penguin Wars was originally released in Japan in 1985 for the arcades and ported to the NES and Game Boy.

There are two players in the game who start with five balls each on their side of the table. The goal of the game is to get all 10 balls on the other player's side at the same time.

There is a one-versus-one and two-versus-mode mode. The game will feature local and online multiplayer.

Development on the game is currently 75 percent complete.

Thanks Gematsu.

