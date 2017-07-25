5 New Playable Mobile Suits Coming to Gundam Versus as Paid DLC - News

Bandai Namco announced five new playable Mobile Suits are coming to Gundam Versus as paid DLC in Japan in August. the DLC is expected to coming to the west later.





The Mobile Suits DLC includes:

Pale Rider (Ground Type) – Cost: 400, Pilot: Chloe Croce

Bound-Doc

G-Self Perfect Pack

Gundam Gusion Rebake

Perfect Strike Gundam

Gundam Versus is available now for the PlayStation 4 in Japan, and will launch in North America and Europe on September 29.

