Superbeat: Xonic Coming to Switch

PM Studios and Nurijoy have announced Superbeat: Xonic is coming to Switch on October 3 in North America for $39.99 USD / $54.99 CAD.





Here is an overview of the game:

A new Switch edition of Superbeat: Xonic, previously released for PlayStation 4 and PS Vita. The team at PM Studios has perfectly ported the acclaimed music rhythm game over and optimized the controls and touch features for an even smoother gaming experience on the home console. Players will be able to listen to over 50 music tracks and boogie through 200 different play Street Date patterns.

Features:

Rhythm on Switch – PM Studios will bring you back to the beat once again with the high-speed, intuitive system and touch controls found only in Superbeat: Xonic.

– PM Studios will bring you back to the beat once again with the high-speed, intuitive system and touch controls found only in Superbeat: Xonic. Modes that Fit You – Depending on your skill level, you can choose between 4TRAX (beginner), 6TRAX, and 6TRAX FX (master). The handy tutorial mode will always be available as well.

– Depending on your skill level, you can choose between 4TRAX (beginner), 6TRAX, and 6TRAX FX (master). The handy tutorial mode will always be available as well. Massive Play Patterns – Are you ready to groove to the fantastic music selection and master the monster patterns thrown at you? Get your skills up with Free Style for endless game play!

– Are you ready to groove to the fantastic music selection and master the monster patterns thrown at you? Get your skills up with Free Style for endless game play! Real-Time DJ Ranking – Check your ranking in real-time in both local and worldwide ranking! Ride your way to the top of the charts and become the best DJ!

Superbeat: Xonic is currenlt available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PlayStation Vita.

