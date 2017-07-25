Super Mario Odyssey The Forest Kingdom Gameplay Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 14 hours ago / 3,841 Views
A new gameplay video for Super Mario Odyssey has been released by GameSpot. The video showcases the Forest Kingdom stage.
View it below:
Super Mario Odyssey will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 27.
Holy shit. Are the comments on GameSpot videos always this bad?
Yes. Yes they are.
Why is it that so many good channels have such cancerous comment sections? Digital Foundry, game spot, etc. I honestly wouldn't mind if they disabled comments
I think the feel of the game looks better than the vibe I got from the initial trailer, but there isn't enough to do in that video to warrant the size of the environment. Hopefully that changes either through development the closer we get to release or as the game progresses along while playing it.
