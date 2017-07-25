PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Tops 5 Million Units in Four Months - News

/ 3,350 Views

by, posted 14 hours ago

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has been a huge success and has now surpassed five million units sold, according to SteamSpy.

The Early Access game reached the milestone in less than four months on July 19. Also as of July 23 has sold 5.3 million units.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds launched on March 23 and is available for $29.99.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles