This Week's Deals With Gold - Divinity: Original Sin, Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 14 hours ago / 3,415 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through August 1 at 6am EDT / 3am PDT.
Xbox One Deals
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Blood Bowl – Dark Elves
|Add-On
|33%
|Spotlight
|Bound by Flame
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Spotlight
|Contrast
|Arcade
|75%
|Spotlight
|Divinity II – The Dragon Knight Saga
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Spotlight
|Dynasty Warriors 5 Empires
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Dynasty Warriors 6
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG
|Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG
|Dynasty Warriors 7
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG
|Dynasty Warriors 8
|Games On Demand
|70%
|DWG
|Faery: Legends of Avalon
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Spotlight
|Farming Simulator
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Spotlight
|Farming Simulator – Marshall Equipment
|Add-On
|33%
|Spotlight
|Farming Simulator – Titanium Equipment
|Add-On
|33%
|Spotlight
|Farming Simulator – Titanium Vehicles
|Add-On
|33%
|Spotlight
|Farming Simulator – Ursus Equipment Pack
|Add-On
|33%
|Spotlight
|Farming Simulator – Ursus Vehicles
|Add-On
|33%
|Spotlight
|Farming Simulator – Väderstad Equipment Pack
|Add-On
|33%
|Spotlight
|Final Exam
|Arcade
|75%
|Spotlight
|Forza Horizon 2 Presents Fast & Furious
|Games On Demand
|75%
|DWG
|Game of Thrones
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Spotlight
|Mars: War Logs
|Arcade
|75%
|Spotlight
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Revolution
|Games On Demand
|80%
|DWG
|Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds
|Arcade
|50%
|DWG
|RAW – Realms of Ancient War
|Arcade
|75%
|Spotlight
|Rotastic
|Arcade
|75%
|Spotlight
|Sniper Ghost Warrior 2
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Sniper: Ghost Warrior
|Games On Demand
|85%
|DWG
|Things on Wheels
|Arcade
|75%
|Spotlight
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
