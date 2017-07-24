Bandai Namco Trademarks Ninja Voltage in Europe - News

Bandai Namco has filed a trademark for Ninja Voltage in Europe. The publisher has yet to announce a game with that title.





Bandai Namco also filed a trademark for Fatal Bullet in Europe earlier this month.

Thanks Gematsu.

