PS4 vs 3DS – VGChartz Gap Charts – May 2017 Update

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
PlayStation 4 Vs. Nintendo 3DS:
Gap change in latest month: 932,405 – PS4
Gap change over last 12 months: 11,026,531 – PS4
Total Lead: 5,616,911 – 3DS
PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 59,182,721
Nintendo 3DS Total Sales: 64,799,632
During May 2017 the gap grew in favor of the PS4 by 932,405 units. In the last 12 months the gap has grown in favor of the PS4 by 11.03 million units. The 3DS currently leads by 5.62 million units.
The PlayStation 4 has sold 59.18 million units, while the Nintendo 3DS has sold 64.80 million units. The PlayStation 4 is on track to surpass the 3DS at the end of 2017.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
P s4 coming for that throne!
Considering the PS4 undertrack, the gap is probably quite a bit below 5 million now.
Overtaken easily by January 1st.
We don't know that, with the 2ds, SAMUS RETURNS and USUM.
