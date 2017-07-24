Spencer: Xbox One X Pre-order Will Open Soon - News

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer revealed on Twitter that pre-orders for the Xbox One will be opening up soon.

Our plan is set for this.Â All approvals are done so now just landing the announce with all the info, won't be too much longer. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) July 24, 2017

Xbox One X will launch on November 7 for$500 / £449 / AU $649.

