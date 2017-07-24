Spencer: Xbox One X Pre-order Will Open Soon - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 11 hours ago / 4,019 Views
Head of Xbox Phil Spencer revealed on Twitter that pre-orders for the Xbox One will be opening up soon.
Our plan is set for this.Â All approvals are done so now just landing the announce with all the info, won't be too much longer.— Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) July 24, 2017
Xbox One X will launch on November 7 for$500 / £449 / AU $649.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Oh good, I was worried I wouldn't be able to find one in Stock..
You still might find it hard if they dont produce many
- +1
1 Comments